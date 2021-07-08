Dozens of Omaha-area bands, artists submit Memorial Park concert event entries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers said Thursday they’ve already received dozens of submissions from local bands and artists to be featured in the annual Memorial Park concert event set for next month.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year’s event is back and will feature some big names: Wyclef Jean, Elvis Costello, and The Imposters will perform at the Celebrate America event set for 6-10 p.m. Aug. 28.

While national names are always a big draw to the event, organizers recognize that local artists are, too.

“We also wanted to come up with a better way to showcase local talent instead of having just one opener, is there a way to expand that?” project manager Heidi Walz said.

Walz tells 6 News that each year, there are two giant screens near the main stage of the event that tell visitors the rules of the concert and other important information. But this year, those screens will be playing music videos from local bands and artists during the day and between sets.

“It gives some really cool exposure for local bands,” she said. “Hopefully, it introduces some new music to people sitting in the park because people do really enjoy coming and camping out for the day.”

Sarah Benck, a local musician, said when she heard about the opportunity, she knew she couldn’t pass it up.

“[I] jumped on it!” she says. “Why not?”

She submitted for her band, The Rex Granite Band featuring Sarah Benck, and said being chosen would be an honor.

“It gives you a platform to showcase your music, your art, in front of a crowd that’s more demographic than what you would usually see going out to bars and things like that, so it allows you to broaden your audience a little bit,” she said.

Walz said they have received more than 50 applicants in about a week. Since the project is new and informal, they aren’t sure how many submissions will be chosen, but she said they will try to showcase as many of them as possible.

If the project sees success, Walz said it’s possible locals could be featured at the annual concert in the years to come, too.

“We’ll need to see how it goes this year, but how it’s going so far — and again straight out of the gate — it has certainly been well-received by the bands,” she said. “Assuming it’s well received by the public also, I sure think its a program we could keep going.”

Submissions will be accepted online until July 12.

