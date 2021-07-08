Advertisement

Dodge County deputies make arrests in stolen-vehicle chase

(NBC15)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people who allegedly stole a pickup, ditched it and fled.

At about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release, deputies attempted to stop a reported stolen Chevrolet pickup — driven by Robert Patashinsky, 24, of Fremont — at Cloverly and Yager roads. The truck took off southbound on Highway 77 in Saunders County.

Deputies found the truck, which had been ditched within Camp Cedars near County Road 15 and Two-Mile Road. Patashinsky and the passenger — Cheyenne Smith, 24, also of Fremont — had fled, the release stated.

Law enforcement called in K-9 units and the Nebraska Air Wing Unit to help in the search, which was called off. At about 10:40 p.m., a resident reported seeing two people walking along a county road. Deputies responded and arrested Patashinsky and Smith.

Patashinsky was booked on charges of willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, flight to avoid arrest, obstructing an officer, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Smith was charged with obstructing an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine.

Saunders County deputies assisted in the search and arrests.

