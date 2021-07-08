David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful Thursday evening, storm chances return Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy clouds rolled through the area during the midday hours helping to keep temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 across most of the metro. Full sunshine returned this evening, but temperatures remained very comfortable. It should be a beautiful evening with low humidity, a light southeast breeze, and lower humidity. Skies should remain clear through the late evening, but clouds will increase overnight as a cluster of thunderstorms moves through the Dakotas. Those storms may near the metro area by sunrise Friday. That will lead to a few possible rumbles of thunder overnight and some wet roads for the morning drive.

Early showers should fade away by the end of the morning rush, leaving partly cloudy skies and quickly warming temperatures. Highs are expected to climb into the low and middle 90s around the metro, along with higher humidity. Heat index readings may push as high as 100 degrees thanks to the higher humidity. After the evening heat, attention turns to more storm chances for the overnight hours, with a few severe storms possible.

Initially, storms will be few and far between for the evening hours, and the metro area will likely stay dry. However a few strong to severe storms may fire up in central and southern Iowa during the evening hours, bringing a risk for damaging hail, high winds, and potentially a tornado or two. The risk for the metro will come from storms developing in western Nebraska that will push our way late in the evening or overnight. It’s possible these storms don’t arrive until after Midnight. A few strong to severe wind gusts are possible as this line of storms moved across the state, along with torrential rainfall.

Severe storms possible Friday night (WOWT)

Severe storms should quickly exit the area early Saturday morning, but we will likely see some scattered showers and storms redevelop during the later morning and afternoon hours. On and off rain is expected, likely leading to a cool and damp day. Showers should taper off Sunday, but temperatures will remain below average for July. Drier and slightly warmer weather will return to start next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.