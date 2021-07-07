West Omaha neighborhood tired of rundown hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Something must be done about a west Omaha eyesore that has sat dormant for years. But what?

That’s the question residents and business owners are asking about a hotel at 108th and L streets.

Ken Incontro looks at the hotel every day when he goes to work. Incontro owns Closet and Storage Concepts behind the abandoned hotel.

“Just people going in and out of there,” he said. “The police are here now and then. It’s just really hard to tell what’s going on in there.”

The old Westmont Inn and Suites has become more than an eyesore. It is also a safety hazard.

“Windows are broken, doors are opened all the time,” Incontro said. “Like I said, people are coming and going constantly.”

Jillian Hoover lives next door to the abandoned hotel. “It’s just kids coming over and causing problems,” she said. Kids are attracted here, and someone is going to get hurt unless something is done.

“The most tell-tale thing I’ve seen is a group of, like, three boys and three girls walking up the street, and the boys were dragging along some metal baseball bats, saying they were going to go beat some ass.”

Neighbors told 6 News they have called the mayor’s hotline.

“It’s really up to the city right now. We want to see something done.”

“If they’re going to do anything, about it, I think it needs to go.”

