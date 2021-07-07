Advertisement

Tomahawk at Harvard museum returns to Nebraska tribe

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear is returning to his Nebraska tribe after decades in a museum at Harvard.

The university says it’s been working with members of the Ponca Tribe in Nebraska and Oklahoma to repatriate the artifact. The tribe’s chairman says its anticipated return is a powerful symbol of homecoming for the tribe.

Standing Bear gave the Tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning the 18-79 court case that made him one of the first Native Americans granted civil rights.

