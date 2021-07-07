Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Early showers give way to a cooler Wednesday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers and few storms are likely to move out very early today. The heaviest rain likely ends by 6am or so with spotty light showers still possible through 10am at the latest. Then the clouds are expected to clear leaving us with a rather nice Wednesday afternoon in July.

Wednesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll start to warm up again Thursday afternoon after a rather comfortable morning near 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will take afternoon highs into the mid 80s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Friday is still a First Alert Day but it appears the greatest threat of severe weather is trending later and later into the evening and overnight. That likely reduces the tornado threat a bit but increases the strong straight line wind threat a bit more. Another aspect to watch is the potential for some lingering showers and storms Friday morning that could cut into the heat a bit. I still have a high of 95 in the forecast with heat index values up near 100 but that morning rain could impact that as the forecast evolves. Here’s where you can find some more detailed info on the First Alert Day Friday.

Friday First Alert Day (WOWT)

On and off showers and storms will be in the area Saturday leading to a cooler weekend for us all. Highs in the 70s are likely both Saturday and Sunday.

