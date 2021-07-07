Papillion installing stoplight at intersection where 10-year-old girl fatally struck in 2019

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A new stoplight is coming to the Papillion intersection where a 10-year-old girl was fatally hit in August 2019. The ultimate goal is to make the downtown Papillion stretch safer for pedestrians.

“We want to make downtown as safe as possible for both pedestrians and traffic, there are 30 to 40,000 cars that pass through here on a daily basis, that’s a lot of traffic. A lot of that traffic is passing through and we want to make that traffic care as much about safety downtown as we do,” said Trenton Albers, spokesperson for the City of Papillion.

Albers tells 6 News that the safety of pedestrians walking along 84th Street has always been a priority, but even more so after 10-year-old Abby Whitford was hit nearly two years ago. She died two days later.

“The Whitford accident was kind of a punch in the gut for us that we needed to do more,” he says.

In 2018, the city completed the replacement of the Papillion pedestrian bridge, which crosses over 84th Street, also known as Washington Street. The bridge sits just a few blocks south of downtown near Papillion Middle School.

Since the Whitford accident, some changes have been made to the downtown area.

“We’ve done signage improvements, speed indicators, the speed box signs that tell how fast you’re going, we also did in-ground markers,” Albers said.

But until recently, more significant changes weren’t entirely possible.

That street, 84th Street, is Highway 85, owned by the State of Nebraska. Albers said the cities along the highway have certain parameters they must follow when making changes along the road.

In January, however, the highway was officially relinquished, meaning it is now the responsibility of the cities it passes through to maintain it. That also means they can make more significant adjustments.

“We are currently in the design phase of a pedestrian-activated stoplight, and that will go in at 2nd and 84th Street,” Albers tells 6 News.

The new stoplight will allow citizens to completely stop traffic at the intersection before crossing.

The city also plans to tweak lights in the area that are already existing, making them safer for pedestrians and allowing them more time to cross the road.

“I hope everybody’s excited about it,” said downtown Papillion business owner Elaine Edwards. “It is a change but it might slow traffic down.”

Edwards opened “Abby’s Corner” near the intersection of Washington and 2nd streets several months after Whitford’s death. As a friend of the family, Edwards wanted to honor the young girl in downtown.

Edwards said traffic in the downtown area has always been too fast, and she is welcoming of the changes that are coming.

“I’m happy about it,” she said. “That blinking light is kind of confusing for some people; they don’t know if they’re supposed to stop or just slow down. A traffic light — I think everybody understands a traffic light. I think it’s a good idea.”

City officials said they expect the new stoplight to be installed by October or November.

