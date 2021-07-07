Advertisement

Omaha’s Capitol District hosting pole vault event Thursday

(Source: NSU Athletics)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Downtown Omaha is holding a pole vault party Thursday.

For the second time in the district, the Omaha Sports Commission is hosting a Capitol District Pole Vault competition, which will bring 30 competitors — women and men — from across the country. Athletes will comprise professional, university, and high schoolers, according to a news release Wednesday. Spectators will be “close to the action ... in a fun, engaging atmosphere,” said Lindsay Toussant, director of operations for the sports commission.

“Fans can expect a high-energy meet like no other,” she said in the release.

The competition begins with high schoolers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and university and elite jumpers will compete from 6 to 8 p.m. Competitors for the Capitol District title will include Concordia’s Josie Putz, 2021 NAIA outdoor pole vault champ; Zach Bradford, an All-American jumper from the University of Kansas; and Ethan Bray, a former All-American vaulter and University of South Dakota alum.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. Toussant said the delay raised the excitement level this year “even higher.”

“We’re ready to bring the pole vault party back this July and put on a great meet for athletes and a great show for the fans,” she said.

The event is free to attend, and VIP tables are available.

