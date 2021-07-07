Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate incident, man accuses child’s mother of cutting

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting on Tuesday morning.

A 30-year-old man was treated at the scene near South 96th Street. Officers found the man and according to the release, “he said the mother of his child cut him during a disturbance.”

Police say the accused person left before the officers appeared on the scene.

