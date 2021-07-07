Omaha man in recovery from getting hit in the face with fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a man is recovering from serious injuries from a fireworks accident.

At 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a house on George Miller Parkway, north of 189th and West Maple Road. A man was injured by fireworks and the family rushed him to the hospital.

Deputies say the man was watching a fireworks display when one of the aerial rockets went out of control and hit him in the face. Staff at UNMC say the man likely lost the function in one eye and had bleeding in his throat.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.