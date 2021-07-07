Advertisement

Omaha man in recovery from getting hit in the face with fireworks

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a man is recovering from serious injuries from a fireworks accident.

At 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a house on George Miller Parkway, north of 189th and West Maple Road. A man was injured by fireworks and the family rushed him to the hospital.

Deputies say the man was watching a fireworks display when one of the aerial rockets went out of control and hit him in the face. Staff at UNMC say the man likely lost the function in one eye and had bleeding in his throat.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Video shows aftermath of fatal Adventureland water ride accident
City parks in Omaha metro trashed after July 4th celebrations
Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers repond to E-15 ruling
EXCLUSIVE: Security company releases body camera footage from Omaha deadly shooting
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park

Latest News

Officials encourage survivors to get vaccinated - 6:30 pm
Officials encourage survivors to get vaccinated - 6:30 pm
New video of deadly Iowa theme park - 6:30 pm
New video of deadly Iowa theme park - 6:30 pm
Old Market Carriage's truck & trailer stolen - 6:30 pm
Old Market Carriage's truck & trailer stolen - 6:30 pm
Omaha Fire says they did everything possible to save shooting victim amid criticism