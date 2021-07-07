Omaha daycare owner pleads no contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of Rosewood Academy daycare pled “no contest” Wednesday to disorderly conduct.

The initial OPD report, dated March 25, states that Carl Hansen, working at the Rosewood location at 5225 N. 158th St., was seen “yanking” the wrist of the 2-year-old, causing the child to fall.

The report also states that he then grabbed the child by the foot or ankle and “yanked” the child towards him again, then picked up the child by the upper arm, “leaving a red mark” that was observed by a teacher at the daycare, according to the court citation signed by Hansen.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

