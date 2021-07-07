Advertisement

Omaha Celebrates America wants local bands in spotlight

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers of the City of Omaha Celebrates America on Aug. 28 want local bands to share the spotlight with headliners Elvis Costello and Wyclef Jean. They seek music videos to play on giant screens throughout the festival at Memorial Park.

According to a news release, area musicians must complete a form by July 12, after which organizers will review the submissions and notify the bands whether their videos will be included in the show or whether they can record two videos at the KPAO TV studio. The studio sessions will feature professional lighting, audio, and backline equipment.

“We wanted a way to feature more local talent and we already have giant screens booked for the stage, so featuring videos makes sense,” said Vic Gutman, event organizer. “Partnering with KPAO to provide studio time takes it a step further. Bands that are interested in that option will end up with professional video files they can use on social media and for submissions to further promote their music.”

The concert and fireworks show is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Video shows aftermath of fatal Adventureland water ride accident
Omaha Fire: Everything possible done to save July 4th shooting victim
EXCLUSIVE: Security company releases body camera footage from Omaha deadly shooting
Nebraska woman experiences rental car nightmare
City parks in Omaha metro trashed after July 4th celebrations

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant evening, heating back up by Friday
Omaha Police released a photo and video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying...
OH NO! Omaha Police looking for ‘Kool-Aid man’ vandals
David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant evening, heating back up by Friday
Omaha Police released this video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying fences in...
Omaha Police looking for 'Kool-Aid man' TikTok stunt perpetrators
A 36-year-old man was in custody Wednesday and facing multiple charges after a long standoff...
Arrest made in overnight standoff-4PM