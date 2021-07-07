Omaha Celebrates America wants local bands in spotlight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers of the City of Omaha Celebrates America on Aug. 28 want local bands to share the spotlight with headliners Elvis Costello and Wyclef Jean. They seek music videos to play on giant screens throughout the festival at Memorial Park.

According to a news release, area musicians must complete a form by July 12, after which organizers will review the submissions and notify the bands whether their videos will be included in the show or whether they can record two videos at the KPAO TV studio. The studio sessions will feature professional lighting, audio, and backline equipment.

“We wanted a way to feature more local talent and we already have giant screens booked for the stage, so featuring videos makes sense,” said Vic Gutman, event organizer. “Partnering with KPAO to provide studio time takes it a step further. Bands that are interested in that option will end up with professional video files they can use on social media and for submissions to further promote their music.”

The concert and fireworks show is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.