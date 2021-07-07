Advertisement

Nonprofit says Omaha’s North 24th Street is open for business

By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, North 24th Street has been fighting an image problem. Recent events in the area haven’t helped much, but economic progress is being made despite the speed bumps that get in the way.

Omaha residents can see the things changing in the North 24th Street Corridor, near 24th and Ohio. Renovated Properties are ready for new business.

Manuel Cook is the urban development manager with Spark, a nonprofit organization that works to transform neighborhoods into prosperous, thriving communities. He said new businesses would move in soon.

“Right now, we’re working with a couple of businesses to have them moved in by Omaha Days,” he said. “That’s the goal. We’re just securing those leases right now, and then right here, we’re working on a design lab urban design and urban development.”

There is also a business improvement district working on a master plan to attract more business to the area.

“What it’s designed to do is to make sure there’s a comprehensive strategy for sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, multi modes of transportation, as well as just slowing down the speeds right here on North 24th Street,” said Lavonya Goodwin, president of the North 24th Street Improvement District.

All this is going on in spite of recent events. A young woman lost her life on North 24th Street a few days ago. This type of activity has been going on for years. Goodwin said all residents have to work together to improve the area’s image and bring new business to North 24th Street.

