Nebraska prison officials: Tecumseh staff member seriously hurt in assault

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution said Tuesday that a staff member had been taken to the hospital after an inmate attacked them.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, “the staff member was making sure a door was closed when the inmate, who lives in a cell room nearby, punched the staff member repeatedly and used his knee to strike the staff member in the torso.”

Responding staff members restrained the inmate, the release states. The staff member was treated for head and stomach injuries.

NDCS also reported Tuesday that officials had conducted “targeted searches” of prison cells at TSCI after three inmates set fires in their cells on Saturday, refusing to leave their room and becoming “combative.”

“Two of the inmates used homemade weapons in those incidents,” NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said in the release. “Fortunately, injuries to two staff members were minor, but that was the impetus for more extensive cell searches in that housing unit (Tuesday).”

Tecumseh Fire Department assisted in putting out the fires, the release states.

NDCS said disciplinary measures, such as loss of good time, would be implemented and that the Johnson County Attorney would investigate all the assaults to determine whether criminal prosecution is warranted.

