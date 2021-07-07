Man arrested after standoff with Omaha police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -One man is in custody after a long standoff with Omaha police.

Around 10 p.m. a man armed with a shotgun showed up to an apartment complex near 47th and Cuming St. Police quickly responded to the scene and started chasing the suspect. During the chase police say they heard one shot fired. A perimeter was set up and they found the man inside an apartment.

After several hours of negotiations, the SWAT team threw gas into his apartment. Police say the suspect fired more shots before dropping his shotgun and charging at the officers. The SWAT team fired pepper balls at the suspect to stop him and they took him into custody.

No officers were injured during the standoff.

Police have not identified the man they took into custody.

