Advertisement

Man arrested after standoff with Omaha police

Police arrest a man after lengthy standoff
Police arrest a man after lengthy standoff(Brandon Tvrdy)
By Dave Zawilinski
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -One man is in custody after a long standoff with Omaha police.

Around 10 p.m. a man armed with a shotgun showed up to an apartment complex near 47th and Cuming St. Police quickly responded to the scene and started chasing the suspect.  During the chase police say they heard one shot fired.  A perimeter was set up and they found the man inside an apartment.

After several hours of negotiations, the SWAT team threw gas into his apartment. Police say the suspect fired more shots before dropping his shotgun and charging at the officers. The SWAT team fired pepper balls at the suspect to stop him and they took him into custody.

No officers were injured during the standoff.

Police have not identified the man they took into custody.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Video shows aftermath of fatal Adventureland water ride accident
EXCLUSIVE: Security company releases body camera footage from Omaha deadly shooting
City parks in Omaha metro trashed after July 4th celebrations
Omaha Fire says they did everything possible to save shooting victim amid criticism
Officials say man drowned in Nebraska lake on Fourth of July

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rural counties in Nebraska have concerns over vaccination slow down
Nebraska woman experiences rental car nightmare
Omaha Police investigate incident, man accuses child’s mother of cutting