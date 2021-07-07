Keystone Little League softball team to represent Nebraska in LLWS regionals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softball teams from Keystone Little League in Omaha have represented Nebraska at the Little League World Series Central Regionals 14 straight times, but have not been able to advance to the Little League Softball World Series.

In 2021, they hope to change that.

“We’re hoping to do the best we can and represent Nebraska the best we can and represent Keystone Little League,” Keystone president and coach Trent Wulf said.

Competing in the central regionals is a huge event.

The games, played in just outside of Indianapolis in Whitestown, Indiana, are aired on ESPN+.

“It’s such a neat experience for these young girls,” Wolf said. To, first, be on ESPN, be on television, being interviewed by some of their heroes in the game and having those heroes broadcast and talk about them as they’re out there playing.”

The girls on the team are very excited about the opportunity in front of them.

“I mean it’s really cool to see us young athletes getting the opportunity to represent our state,” Manuela Kate said.

They’ll be competing against a team from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Keystone’s first game is Monday, July 26 at 9 a.m. CST.

