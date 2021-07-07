Advertisement

Iowa man held for weapons found at Chicago hotel near beach

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - An Iowa man is in custody after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a Chicago hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach and a major tourist attraction.

Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle, a handgun, and ammunition in the room occupied by 32-year-old Keegan Casteel. The weapons were found on a 12th-floor window sill on July 4th.

Casteel of Ankeny, Iowa was arrested at the hotel and faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered him held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

