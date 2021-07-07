Inmate at Tecumseh Correctional facility dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving 130-229 years for assaults in Lancaster County died Wednesday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

John Zalme, 74, had been a prisoner since Jan. 27, 1977, according to a news release. He was sentenced for charges that included stabbing with the intent to kill, wound or maim, first-degree assault, using a knife to commit a felony, and assault with the intent to inflict bodily harm. He also was serving a one-year sentence for third-degree assault in Johnson County, according to the release.

The cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will investigate.

The men-only Tecumseh facility is a medium/maximum security prison with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

