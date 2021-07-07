Advertisement

Huskers to open at 100% capacity, roll out package plan for home football games

(KOLN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Athletics announced Wednesday that fans will be able to attend Husker games at full capacity this fall.

NA said in a release that all of its athletic venues will operate at 100% capacity for the 2021-22 season. Those tickets are now available via through the ticket office and Huskers.com.

Full-season tickets can still be purchased, but NA is also rolling out a three-game “mini plan” for football season, letting fans buy tickets to three of six Huskers home games for $195. The Nov. 6 game against Ohio State is not included, but fans can choose from six other matchups:

  • Sept. 4 against Fordham
  • Sept. 11 against Buffalo
  • Oct. 2 against Northwestern
  • Oct. 9 against Michigan
  • Oct. 30 against Purdue
  • Nov. 26 against Iowa

“Nebraska’s 2021 home schedule is one of the nation’s best, featuring three opponents who finished the 2020 season ranked in the nation’s top 15, including Big Ten division champions Ohio State and Northwestern,” the NA news release states.

Season tickets can be purchased by phone at 1-800-8-BIG-RED; or in person at the ticket office.

