Group proposes Nebraska voter ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It may be up to Nebraskans to decide whether they want a voter ID system in place for elections.

The group Citizens for Voter ID filed a petition Wednesday for a Constitutional amendment that would require voters to present a photo ID at the polls. It’s sponsored by State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, former State Sen. Lydia Brasch, and Douglas County Republican Party Chairwoman Nancy McCabe.

In order to make it on the ballot, 10% of registered voters in the state will have to sign the petition by July 8, 2022. The group plans to begin collecting signatures in August.

