First Alert Traffic: NDOT proceeding with I-80 bridge project at 84th Street

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday it would proceed with the big overhaul of several bridges along Interstate 80 between 60th and near 84th streets.

The biggest of these repairs is the westbound 84th Street bridge, where approach slabs will be completely replaced, requiring a closure of that side of I-80.

Similar replacements will happen on the Big Papio Creek bridge and the Little Papio Creek bridge, affecting the areas of the interstate around 60th and 72nd streets.

Originally slated to close Tuesday night, the on-ramps to eastbound I-80 from 84th Street will not reopen until November. That on-ramp — as well as westbound on-ramps from 84th and 72nd streets — will close Wednesday night, and traffic will be head-to-head with three lanes in both directions from 78th to 87th streets.

The only ramp to stay open will be the westbound off-ramp at 84th Street.

This phase of the project is expected to last roughly 50 days.

NDOT says they will be reducing the speed limit in this construction zone, and said drivers should expect delays. They encourage as many drivers as possible to consider an alternate east and west route, and advise any through-traffic to use Interstate 680 to go around Omaha instead.

