David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant evening, heating back up by Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beneficial but spotty downpours moved through the metro this morning, dipping up to 1.5″ of rainfall in a few spots. However, not everyone saw the rain with some areas still dealing with very dry conditions. We will not see any more rainfall this evening, though gray skies will remain into the early evening. The clouds keeping temperatures cooler than average, highs likely only top out around 80 degrees. Clouds should thin out this evening, with a little sun before sunset. Lower humidity will filter in tonight, allowing temperatures to fall to around 60 degrees by morning.

The cool start will lead to a pleasant Thursday, low humidity in the morning, and plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 80s, right around average for this time of year. There is a slight chance for some thunderstorms Thursday night, mainly north of the Omaha metro. These storms likely slide from South Dakota into northern Iowa after Midnight into early Friday. The stronger storm should stay north of Omaha, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out to start off Friday.

Severe storms possible Friday (WOWT)

A burst of intense summer heat arrives Friday afternoon, sending temperatures soaring into the middle and upper 90s. Humidity will be on the rise as well, helping to push heat index readings up to around 100 degrees. The hot and humid air will set the stage for some strong to severe storms Friday night. These storms have trended a little later, and may not arrive until around or after 10pm Friday night. Where storms develop, heavy rain and high winds will be possible. After the initial round of strong storms Friday night, scattered showers and storms will likely hang around for much of Saturday, leading to a cooler day with highs in the 70s.

Drier weather returns Sunday into Monday with highs climbing back into the lower 80s. Summer warmth should return but the middle of next week with a few chances for some isolated storms.

