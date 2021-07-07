Council Bluffs detective arrested on domestic assault charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Council Bluffs Police Det. Craig Schuetze on Tuesday after responding to a report of a domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office said in a release Wednesday that Schuetze was arrested and booked into Pottawattamie County Jail on charges of domestic abuse assault and strangulation with bodily injury. He was later released by the court, the release states.

Police said in a Wednesday release that “Schuetze has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.”

CBPD called the sheriff’s office in to assist with the investigation. CBPD will have no further information on the personnel matter, according to its release.

