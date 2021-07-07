Authorities looking for woman missing from southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers are looking for any information about a 55-year-old woman who has been missing “under suspicious circumstances” from Jefferson County for three weeks.

Linda Dillard is a 5-foot tall woman weighing about 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair but may have dyed it blonde — or may be wearing a wig. She also has several tattoos and walks with a cane, according to Wednesday’s NSP release.

NSP is urging anyone with information about her disappearance or where she might be now to submit an anonymous tip online via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers or through the P3 Tips app; or call 1-800-422-1494.

She was last seen in the rural Table Rock area in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 16, the release states. She was wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, a white and purple wig, and brown lace-up sandal boots.

Her condition makes it difficult for her to walk long distances, according to the release.

Tips aiding in the investigation are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.