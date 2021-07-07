Advertisement

Authorities looking for woman missing from southeast Nebraska

Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers are looking for any information about a 55-year-old woman who has been missing “under suspicious circumstances” from Jefferson County for three weeks.

Linda Dillard is a 5-foot tall woman weighing about 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair but may have dyed it blonde — or may be wearing a wig. She also has several tattoos and walks with a cane, according to Wednesday’s NSP release.

NSP is urging anyone with information about her disappearance or where she might be now to submit an anonymous tip online via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers or through the P3 Tips app; or call 1-800-422-1494.

She was last seen in the rural Table Rock area in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 16, the release states. She was wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, a white and purple wig, and brown lace-up sandal boots.

Her condition makes it difficult for her to walk long distances, according to the release.

Tips aiding in the investigation are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, the release states.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Video shows aftermath of fatal Adventureland water ride accident
Omaha Fire: Everything possible done to save July 4th shooting victim
EXCLUSIVE: Security company releases body camera footage from Omaha deadly shooting
Nebraska woman experiences rental car nightmare
City parks in Omaha metro trashed after July 4th celebrations

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant evening, heating back up by Friday
Omaha Police released a photo and video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying...
OH NO! Omaha Police looking for ‘Kool-Aid man’ vandals
David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant evening, heating back up by Friday
Omaha Police released this video Wednesday of a group of juveniles who are destroying fences in...
Omaha Police looking for 'Kool-Aid man' TikTok stunt perpetrators
A 36-year-old man was in custody Wednesday and facing multiple charges after a long standoff...
Arrest made in overnight standoff-4PM