Authorities ID body found in Adair County as Creston man

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified a body found in rural Adair County as a Creston man who had been reported missing in June.

The Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Laboratory on Tuesday identified the body as 58-year-old Timothy Fechter, who had been reported missing to Creston police on June 20. Adair County deputies found Fechter’s body July 1 just off a rural road about 10 miles northeast of Creston.

Investigators said they are treating Fechter’s death as suspicious but haven’t released details about how he died.

