Washington County volunteer fire & rescue joining forces to keep up

PONCA HILLS, Neb. (WOWT) - The number of calls coming into the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department is going up, while the number of people volunteering is going down.

“We have an aging population with more health issues and that’s increasing number of calls for everybody,” said Chief Joel Sacks, of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, noting those who are eager to step up are often turned off by the amount of training.

“We see younger people that want to serve their community and they see how much training is required,” said Chief Sacks. “It’s about 300 hours of training just to meet the basic requirements to become a firefighter.”

Just up the way in Fort Calhoun, it’s the same struggle. In fact, recruiting volunteers is a nationwide problem.

“It’s hard to find younger people who want to commit that kind of time to a volunteer agency,” said Chief Chad Nixon, Fort Calhoun Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Both departments sharing resources with several others to try and keep up.

“Both for us and neighboring departments due to staffing, if we’re short they call us in and we’re short they call us in,” said Chief Sacks, noting they make those calls quickly to try and keep response times down.

“You never know when the pager goes off how many people are available or who’s going to show up,” said Chief Nixon. “People who are having heart attacks or cardiac arrest we try to get paramedics to the situation as quickly as possible.”

In some cases, they’ll call in Omaha Fire and Rescue, but they’re not always available.

“There are times if Omaha’s extremely busy,” said Chief Sacks. “They will not be able to send people.”

Recruitment is just one of the struggles volunteer fire departments are facing, they rely heavily on donations and that too has become more difficult.

For two years in a row, Ponca Hills has canceled their BBQ fundraiser and they might not bring it back.

“With the expense of meats and other products we don’t know if we’re going to be able to keep doing it,” said Chief Sacks, noting the community kept giving through the pandemic, but it’s still been tough. “We are working on other sources of fundraising income, but it makes it hard on all the departments for fundraising.”

As far as long-term solutions go for struggling volunteer fire departments, one idea is to officially join departments while some are moving away from volunteer to full-time paid staff.

Bennington is one local example, they’re in the midst of that transition.

