U.S. Senior Open Championship returns to Omaha Country Club

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After it was delayed a year, the U.S Senior Open Championship is officially back in Omaha.

The Omaha Country Club is just the seventh course to host the championship a second time.

Monday began the practice rounds for the 156 golfers.

Official competition begins on Thursday and gets cut to 60 for Saturday and Sunday.

Omaha Country Club hosted in 2013 when Kenny Perry won. Perry is competing again in 2021.

In fact, in the entire field, Perry has the most U.S. Senior Open wins with two.

10 other golfers competing this week have won the event one time.

