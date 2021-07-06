TROPICS UPDATE: Elsa strengthening ahead of Florida landfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elsa has been a storm of interest since last Wednesday (June 30th), when the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on what was “Potential Tropical Cyclone 5”. This cyclone quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Elsa, before becoming the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season.

Though the storm weakened back into a tropical storm as it approached Cuba and Hispaniola over the weekend, Elsa is re-strengthening ahead of its projected U.S. landfall early Wednesday morning. It may spend just enough time over warm Gulf waters to upgrade to a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday night.

As of 2 PM EDT, Elsa had sustained winds of 70 mph (WOWT)

As of 2 PM EDT Tuesday, the maximum sustained winds were near 70 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 70 mph from the storm’s center.

Regardless of its official status, impacts are expected across the Florida peninsula - especially along the west coast. Elsa was centered over Key West Tuesday morning, with its current forecast track taking the storm up the west coast of Florida before making landfall in the Big Bend region early Wednesday.

After landfall over Florida, Elsa is expected to weaken as it moves over Georgia and the Carolinas (WOWT)

After landfall, the storm is projected to weaken while tracking over Georgia, the Carolinas, and possibly even parts of coastal Virginia before pushing out to sea Thursday night.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge are all concerns with Elsa. Isolated tropical tornadoes are also possible as the rain bands come ashore.

Tornado Watch for Tampa and areas south through 11 PM Tuesday (WOWT)

The Tampa Bay area will have to be monitored closely, with storm surge of 3 to 5 feet possible. On top of the storm surge, 3 to 5 inches of rainfall (isolated 8 inches) are likely from the Keys to the western portions of the Florida peninsula through Wednesday. Flooding will be a major concern.

Flood Watch through mid-afternoon Wednesday (WOWT)

The next complete advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be released at 5 PM EDT. You can find more information on the Tropics and Elsa on the NHC’s website: nhc.noaa.gov

