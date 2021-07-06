Advertisement

Sarpy County property taxes due by July 31

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is reminding property owners they must pay the rest of their property taxes by July 31.

Payments are accepted online, in person, via dropbox, or by mail to Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office, 1102 E. First St., Papillion, NE 68046.

The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dropboxes are located outside the 1102 Building and the Sarpy County Courthouse, located at 1210 Goldengate Drive.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers repond to E-15 ruling
City parks in Omaha metro trashed after July 4th celebrations
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park
EXCLUSIVE: Security company releases body camera footage from Omaha deadly shooting
After delaying its opening for the season earlier this month, William Grady Pool in Belvidere...
Nearly 1 dozen hurt in Nebraska deck collapse during party

Latest News

Officials say man drowned in Nebraska lake on July Fourth
Nebraska man killed, woman hurt when UTV hit by train
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run of woman lighting firework in street leaves her with severe injuries
Body of man found in freezer in north-central Iowa