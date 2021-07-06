Sarpy County property taxes due by July 31

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is reminding property owners they must pay the rest of their property taxes by July 31.

Payments are accepted online, in person, via dropbox, or by mail to Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office, 1102 E. First St., Papillion, NE 68046.

The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dropboxes are located outside the 1102 Building and the Sarpy County Courthouse, located at 1210 Goldengate Drive.

