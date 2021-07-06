Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat & humidity today before some rain chances tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning setting the stage for another warm and humid July afternoon. Highs will likely reach the lower 90s again today but will feel closer to the mid 90s thank to the dew points in the 60s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will move through later tonight bringing with it a chance of showers and storms after 6pm into the evening and overnight. They’ll likely weaken some as they move in but could be a little stronger to the northwest where they develop. Overnight, most areas that see rain likely won’t see much more than 0.25″ but hit and miss showers and a few storms will continue into the early morning hours Wednesday. Keep the sprinklers running right through this round of rain!

Tuesday Severe Threat (WOWT)

After any morning showers move out Wednesday, clouds will slowly clear and we’ll enjoy the coolest day of the week. We’ll start to heat up again Thursday, making a run at 90 degrees.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Friday is a First Alert Day due to the heat that will build in leading to the hottest day of the week. It will likely feel like 100+ in the afternoon. That heat and humidity will be the fuel for strong to severe storms by Friday evening too. All types of severe weather are possible too. Keep a close eye on the Friday forecast as the week goes along because this is likely the greatest threat of severe weather we’ve had in a while.

First Alert Friday (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.