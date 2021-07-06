Papillion Fire chief says July 5 house fire caused by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chief of the Papillion Fire Department said Tuesday that a Sarpy County house fire that forced a family from their home July 5 was caused by fireworks.

“The fire was started by using fireworks being disposed of too closely to the house,” Fire Chief Bill Bowes told 6 News. He said the garage side of the house had “heavy fire damage,” with smoke damage throughout.

“No injuries — that’s good,” he said.

Damage to the house was estimated at about $375,000, Bowes said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.