OPPD responding to power outage in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District is troubleshooting an outage in southwest Omaha.

The outage affects 1,506 customers. It was reported at 5:45 a.m. between Discovery Drive and Giles Road from 126th to 138th St.

OPPD reports the outage was caused by a tree in a power line. The utility said it hopes to have power restored by 9 a.m.

