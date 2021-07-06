Advertisement

OPPD responding to power outage in southwest Omaha

(Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District is troubleshooting an outage in southwest Omaha.

The outage affects 1,506 customers. It was reported at 5:45 a.m. between Discovery Drive and Giles Road from 126th to 138th St.

OPPD reports the outage was caused by a tree in a power line. The utility said it hopes to have power restored by 9 a.m.

