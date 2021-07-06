ONLY ON 6: Security company releases body camera footage from Omaha deadly shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The site where a 19-year-old was fatally shot Sunday in North Omaha is filled with her family and friends. Police are searching for the suspect but first responders from the shooting say more could’ve been done to keep her alive.

In the bodycam footage, more than 20 gunshots ring out. Bullets flying through near 24th and Lake.

“She ain’t involved in no gang-related anything like she was really out here just trying to have a good time,” said friend Terriona Mountian.

Friends of Jazsmine Washington say July 4th should’ve been a regular night for the 19-year-old and her friends. But they believe she was caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout.

The family just want Jazsmine back.

“You had an awesome plan for her life Lord and we thank you.”

Religious leaders and other community members embraced Jazsmine’s family Monday as they stood just feet away from where she lost her life.

“What I found disturbing was that Omaha fire and rescue decided to wait to assist with us in CPR,” said Security Guard Treshawn Abram.

Treshawn runs a private security company. He and his officers were handling crowd control for a local bar and were the first to rush over to Jazsmine when she was shot.

He says an OPD Sergeant was on the scene a minute afterward but believes OFD took too long to deliver the help Jazsmine needed.

At 9 minutes and 53 seconds, Treshawn tells Omaha Fire and Rescue Jazsmine’s arm is broken and she needs a neck brace. You hear OFD asking for clarification and then hesitate.

“One of them made a comment that said ‘let’s do this right, we’re on camera,’” said Treshawn.

Treshawn’s bodycam video ends at 15 minutes and he says Jazsmine’s ambulance was still on the scene. For at least four minutes after it ended, totaling almost 20 minutes in between when she was shot and when she was taken to the hospital.

“Downtown you see police at every corner. Over here we see police wait two, three blocks away when fights break out as if they’ve been there. When in fact my security are the first responders,” he said.

“She was just a loving person, she was caring, she was helpful,” said Terriona.

6 News left messages for Omaha Police and Omaha Fire and Rescue for a comment about rescue protocol. So far, we have not heard back yet.

