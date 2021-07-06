Omaha woman gathers 10K water bottles to donate to Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is making a difference one water bottle at a time. Lisa Simons has spearheaded a drive that is helping donate thousands of bottles of water to the Open Door Mission.

She’s been a volunteer at the mission each week for 15 years - helping out in the kitchen serving meals or with youth who come in and out of the center.

“When I was younger we didn’t have everything growing up,” Simons says. “This is a way for me to give back to my community and there are so many people that need the help and you know going down there it’s actually a lot of fun.”

During the hot summer months, the Mission asks the community for donations - water, sunscreen, Chapstick, and box fans, mostly. Amy Harvey, the Chief Community Relations Officer at the Open Door Mission says these donations go a long way for those they serve.

“They’re just excited there’s water and not only is there water,” she says, “but it’s cold.”

Last year, Simons’ drive started out organically, through a simple posting on Facebook. To her surprise, that led to more than 3,000 bottles of water being donated to her to bring to the mission.

But this summer, they’ve already more than doubled that number.

“This year we’re set to hit over 10,000 which just blows me away!” Simons says.

Typically, Simons and her husband would go to Costco to purchase 10 or more packs of water to bring directly to the Mission but she wanted to see how much the community would help out, too.

Simons says her brother-in-law’s business, Hatcher Mobile Services, has donated two full palates of water. And her church, Southwest Church of Nazarene, donated so many cases of water after Sunday’s service that it took several cars to bring it back to her home.

“Kinda gives you back more hope that there’s definitely some good out there, that people care, so I mean this isn’t for me. People are helping me do this but this is not for me, it’s for people that are less fortunate and I am so happy that people are willing to do it.”

Harvey says volunteers like Simons are a Godsend.

“You know we talk about our volunteers, they’re unpaid staff basically, you know they’re great advocates in their circle of influence and this is a prime example of that,” she says. “Someone that’s willing to come down and give their time and then turn around and stretch that into more for the people that we serve so it’s a huge blessing.”

As someone who has had struggles of their own, Simons knows how far a simple meal or bottle of water can go.

“When you have nothing, those little things are huge. Cause it means somebody cares,” she says.

The Open Door Mission will be holding a Hydrate for Hope drive on Thursday, July 22, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. near 50th and Underwood Avenue.

They will be accepting donations of water, monetary donations, masks, box fans, and more.

They also accept cash donations on their website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.