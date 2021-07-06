Advertisement

New US rules to protect animal farmers expected this week

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.

The new rule will make it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair practices. The USDA is also expected to tighten the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA” to exclude when animals are raised in other countries and simply processed in the United States.

