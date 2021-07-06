Nebraska man killed, woman hurt when UTV hit by train

SALEM, Neb. - A man has died and woman has been hospitalized after the utility vehicle they were in was hit by a train in southeastern Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Monday afternoon in rural Richardson County near Salem. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Ralph Burns Sr., of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 48-year-old woman who was also in the UTV was taken to a hospital. Her medical condition was not available Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the pair were in a closed-cab UTV when the crash happened at a rural crossing. Officials don’t know who was driving the UTV.

