Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers repond to E-15 ruling

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - On Friday and throughout the weekend, Republican leaders and lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa responded to a federal appeals court ruling limiting E-15.

According to the Associated Press, “a federal appeals court threw out an Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol-gasoline blend in the summer months.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday it was a “gut punch” for the state.

We will continue to stand up for renewable fuels and fuel retailers, and pursue every avenue to ensure they can continue to offer lower cost, cleaner burning E-15 to Iowans. (2/2) — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) July 2, 2021

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska also disagreed with the DC Circuit Court.

“Today’s ruling by the D.C. Circuit Court is a blow to rural America. I have long fought for year-round E-15 sales, which provides certainty and predictability for farmers and ethanol producers and gives consumers more choices at the pump. I will continue to put pressure on the EPA and pursue legislative avenues if necessary to preserve the year-round sales of E-15.”

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa called the decision “yet another disappointment.”

(2/2) I fought hard to give consumers access to #E15 twelve months of the year—including the summer driving season—and I will continue working to ensure this cleaner, more affordable choice is available at the pump. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) July 2, 2021

Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., is another who disagreed with the court’s decision.

“I am deeply disappointed by the D.C. Circuit Court’s ruling today to roll back the previous administration’s expansion of the RVP waiver for E15. It defies logic that the EPA could not use its statutory authority to provide a waiver for E10, but not provide one for E15, which has a lower PSI than E10.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts sent his response the following Tuesday:

“This court ruling is a major setback for Nebraska’s farm families and ethanol producers. President Trump delivered year-round E15 for our farm families. Now it’s time for the Biden Administration to step up. They should champion ethanol production and year-round E15 by appealing this ruling, and if necessary, taking legislative action.”

