I-80 project starts with lane restrictions at 84th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Approximately 130,000 cars will soon be driving head to head on I-80. That project officially starts today.

At the moment, traffic is moving smoothly on I-80 through Omaha, but that will change because NDOT is ready to do a big overhaul of several bridges from 84th St to roughly 60th St.

“It’s the replacement of the approach slabs to the 84th St. bridge, the Big Papio Creek bridge which is just the east of there, and also the Little Papio Creek bridge which is between 60th and 72nd St.,” said Tim Weander, NDOT.

The biggest of these repairs is the WB 84th St. bridge. This is where the approach slabs will be completely replaced and will require a closure of the WB side of I-80.

That closure will happen in two phases starting tonight on the EB side.

“So tonight, what we’ll have is a, is we’ll reduce the lanes from four lanes to three lanes and we’ll shift those all to the outside three lanes,” said Weander.

The on-ramps to EB I-80 from 84th St. will also close tonight and those will not be reopened until November.

“Wednesday night, we’ll close the WB lanes and shift those into the EB lanes,” said Weander.

That’s when the WB on-ramps from 84th and 72nd St. will close and traffic will be head to head with three lanes in both directions from 78th St. to 87th St. The only ramp to stay open will be the WB off-ramp at 84th St.

This phase of the project is expected to last roughly 50 days. That’s when NDOT expects to shift traffic back to its normal flow.

NDOT says they will be reducing the speed limit in this construction zone and expect delays. They encourage as many drivers as possible to consider an alternate east and west route and advise any through traffic to use 680 to go around Omaha instead.

