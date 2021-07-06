Advertisement

Horse trailer and truck stolen from Old Market business

(PHOTO: @MagicalJourneysCarriage Facebook page)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stolen truck and horse trailer was a major financial hit to a long-time Old Market business.

For 40 years, Magical Journey’s Carriage Service has provided a unique experience for Old Market visitors. But after working Friday night, owner Mark Donovan returned to store the carriages and take his horses back to the farm.

The 24-foot long horse trailer and truck were gone. Donovan said he kept the gate to the property open from 4:30 p.m. until midnight.

That’s when the thieves struck.

“You just don’t think that people are going to take an item that large. I mean, I definitely won’t be complacent from here on out and we have not been. We’ve been locking our gates and parking employee vehicles behind the truck and stuff like that so nobody can get access to it,” said Mark.

Cameras at the Federal Reserve right across the street are pointed right at the entrance to Donovan’s property. He hopes that if they have video of the truck and trailer being stolen, it is turned over to Omaha police for investigation.

The truck and trailer are estimated at $25,000.

