High heat and humidity followed by severe storms trigger a First Alert Day Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday, July 9th due to the threat of severe weather.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (WOWT)

Temperatures Friday will be the hottest of the week, with highs soaring into the mid-90s and dew points rising into the 70s. This will force heat indices into the triple digits, giving the atmosphere fuel for strong storms later in the day.

Friday is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

Storms will fire up during the late afternoon and early evening hours (likely after 5PM), along a warm front and in the vicinity of a low pressure center. The heat and humidity will provide instability and with plenty of wind shear in place, severe weather is likely. All severe weather hazards are in play at this time: damaging winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes.

Severe storms likely by Friday evening (WOWT)

In addition to the severe weather potential, localized heavy rainfall is possible.

Keep track of the developing forecast on air, online, and with the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.