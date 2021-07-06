Advertisement

Deadly accident at Iowa amusement ride is 2nd since 2016

(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident that killed a boy on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park.

It was the second deadly incident on the ride in five years. Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, says the accident happened Saturday night on the Raging River. The ride uses a conveyor belt to move large circular rafts through rapids.

It’s not clear what caused one boat carrying six people to flip. Altoona Police Department says 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died Sunday.

Another minor is in critical condition and two more riders suffered minor injuries. A 68-year-old seasonal employee died on the same ride in 2016 after becoming wedged between a boat and a concrete wall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers in Omaha metro repond to E-15 ruling
Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Omaha Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old injured
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 5 injured
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Boy, 11, dies after accident on ride at Iowa amusement park

Latest News

Crews say fireworks was the cause of Sarpy County house fire
Sgt. Jake Woodward and his dog, Sam, pose in front of an American Flag
Nebraskan man, Syrian dog form lifelong bond on deployment
Sgt. Jake Woodward and his dog, Sam, pose in front of an American Flag
US Soldier brings dog home from Syria
City parks in Omaha metro trashed after July 4th celebrations