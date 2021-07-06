David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storm chances Tuesday evening into the overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday brought a very similar weather pattern as the previous few days… Temperatures started off in the lower-70s, topped out in the lower-90s, and felt a bit hotter due to high humidity. Though skies have been partly cloudy throughout the day, scattered showers and storms are just off to the west and northwest of the WOWT viewing area – as of 3 PM.

The front pushing the scattered showers and storms through the region is moving very slowly. Because of this, the rain will likely stay west of the Metro for most of the evening. After 10 PM, Omaha will have a greater chance of seeing a broken line of showers and thunderstorms pushing east/southeast through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper-60s by early Wednesday.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday evening (WOWT)

A few scattered showers remain possible through mid-morning Wednesday, as the front continues to track slowly southeastward. Clouds may be tough to shake during the morning hours, but skies will gradually clear for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures just topping out in the lower-80s. Northerly winds may gust up to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies return Thursday, with morning lows near 60° and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

The Next 5 Days (wowt)

Heat and humidity soar Friday, with highs back in the mid-90s and heat indices in the triple digits. This instability will provide the atmosphere fuel for severe storms by the evening and overnight hours. At this time, all severe weather hazards are on the table and a First Alert Day is in place for Friday. Stay tuned to forecast updates!

Rain chances will linger into the weekend, dropping high temperatures into the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Keep track of the radar and the extended forecast anytime with the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.