SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials say a fire forced a Sarpy County family from their home overnight.

Papillion fire crews were called out to a house near South 79th and Reed around 3 a.m. A few blocks north of Capehart Road.

6 News was told the house was a total loss and the fire was apparently started by fireworks.

