City parks in Omaha metro trashed after July 4th celebrations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The explosions have gone quiet but the trash from shooting off fireworks remains in some parts of the Omaha metro.

“There’s just junk everywhere.”

On a hot post-Fourth of July afternoon, a perfect time to take the kids to the splash park or so Sally Kruse thought. She encountered piles of trash throughout Cimarron Woods Park near 96th and Harrison in La Vista.

“It’s like I tell my granddaughter, people are lazy, they think somebody else is going to take care of things. And my philosophy and the way I was taught is if you make a mess, you clean up your mess,” said Sally.

Juliet Constantino and her family were set for a pleasant day at the park until they found some unwanted items left behind by Fourth of July revelers.

“We found fireworks that weren’t even opened and a bunch of trash around in a water park where kids play,” said Juliet.

Several bottle rockets were on the ground and on the picnic table. They decided to move to another area when more fireworks were found.

“It’s kind of dangerous because you never know. There’s a bunch of little kids running around, might get hurt or something.”

City leaders appear to echo that sentiment by posting signs asking park users to clean up after themselves so others can enjoy the park.

“They must not have read that sign because evidently because there wasn’t a whole lot of carrying outdone.”

Brad Johnson walks through here regularly. He says usually it’s very clean and visually appealing but not today.

“There’s just trash left behind everywhere. Today would normally be a mowing day and those guys are off or they would just be grinding up the trash everywhere. And it’s starting to blow around,” said Brad.

Families sidestepped piles of fireworks debris, some sitting next to trash cans and others beside sacks that carried the explosives into the park and were quickly discarded.

Sally Kruse says it also leaves a negative message for those who regularly use this park.

“When I see a mess like this that people leave behind they’re not thinking about what they are teaching their children and grandchildren. ‘Aw, I’ve had my fun, I’m done and somebody else can worry about it.’”

This is exactly what some people who live around Miller Park were afraid of. 6 News talked to the President of Minne Lusa Miller Park Neighborhood Association Michelle Jackson-Triplett last week about her concerns for the park over the Fourth of July holiday.

“More activity more trash, fireworks that shouldn’t be there, those sorts of things. One of the beauties of Miller Park is it is heavily treed and shaded, what we don’t want is a whole lot of fireworks going off in there and possibly starting a fire, said Michelle.

That’s what happened, fireworks started a tree in the park on fire. The department was called but the tree couldn’t be saved, it had to be cut down.

One of the oldest trees was lost to fireworks, it is against Omaha City Ordinance to shoot fireworks off in a city park. You can also receive a citation for littering in city parks but some of those celebrating the Fourth left the fireworks.

Over in the Benson area, John Johnson is cleaning up his lot after his fireworks show last night.

“It’s very important to keep the area clean and all that. We come every day and they’re always cutting the grass or doing the flowers stuff like that. They really do try to keep it up and stuff so it would be nice if the people would pitch in to keep it looking nice,” said Johnson.

City work crews also have to work extra hard to clean up the fireworks mess, in Benson Park. When city workers in Benson Park finish with the mess, they’ll have to go clean up the leftovers left behind by someone’s Fourth of July party.

Taunya and Mary Plater like to take walks through the park. They know how hard the parks department employees work to keep the park clean, they couldn’t believe what they saw while taking their walk.

“Clean up your mess, don’t just leave it. I mean because we do have a nice park here,” said Mary Plater.

“And they left their table cloths on the table. I mean come on people it’s not that hard, it’s not that hard and you’re not teaching your kids anything either,” said Taunya Plater.

City officials say they have extra staff on the weekend and the week after the holiday to catch up with cleanup in the parks that come with increased use. They do ask the public to help and do what they can to keep the parks clean.

