Advertisement

WATCH: Lincoln woman hoping to identify driver who hit her daughter and drove off

This surveillance video does show the woman being hit, viewer discretion is advised
A Lincoln family are hoping to identify the vehicle responsible for hitting their daughter with...
A Lincoln family are hoping to identify the vehicle responsible for hitting their daughter with a car on July 3rd.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is hoping the community will help them track down the driver responsible for injuring their daughter in a hit-and-run accident.

Jamieson Graham told 10/11 NOW her daughter, Emilia, was lighting a firework July 3 around 11 p.m. in front of their home near NW 6th Street and West Dawes Avenue when a car ran a stop sign and hit Emilia.

This is the vehicle responsible for hitting Emilia. If you recognize it, call 402-441-6000.
This is the vehicle responsible for hitting Emilia. If you recognize it, call 402-441-6000.(KOLN)

Graham thinks the vehicle was going at least 45 miles per hour through the street and didn’t stop after hitting her daughter.

Emilia has a broken collar bone, concussion and scrapes and bruises from head to toe. She even needed the injuries on her face glued shut.

The hit and run has been reported to the police. If you recognize the vehicle in the video, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Lawmakers in Omaha metro repond to E-15 ruling
Omaha Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old injured
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 5 injured
2 dead in parked vehicle at Pleasant Creek recreation area

Latest News

Body of 16-year-old boy recovered from Lake Yankton
After delaying its opening for the season earlier this month, William Grady Pool in Belvidere...
Nearly 1 dozen hurt in Nebraska deck collapse during party
Bellevue seniors celebrate the Fourth - 4 am
Bellevue seniors celebrate the Fourth - 4 am
Body of 16-year-old Madison boy recovered from Lake Yankton