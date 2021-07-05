Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Starting the week on a hot note with a few rain chances

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’ll keep an eye on air quality this morning post-fireworks but it has improved quite a bit heading into the morning hours. We’ll start the day with sunshine and see a few more clouds move in this afternoon. There is a small chance of a storm in our few northern counties late this afternoon but most of us will likely stay dry.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

More heat is likely Tuesday as well with highs in the mid 90s before a slightly better chance of rain and storms after 6pm Tuesday. They’ll move in from the northwest and lose some strength as they do so but could bring a little beneficial rain to the area.

Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Any rain overnight Tuesday night could easily linger into Wednesday morning but should move out by 9am at the latest. Clouds are likely tough to shake the rest of Wednesday leading to a much cooler day for us all! We’ll heat back up by the end of the week with Friday holding potential to be the hottest day of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Omaha Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old injured
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 4 injured
Lawmakers in Omaha metro repond to E-15 ruling
2 dead in parked vehicle at Pleasant Creek recreation area

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Monday
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Even hotter Monday with slim storm chances
Sunday, July 4th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Staying hot, hazy, and mostly dry
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Staying hot and hazy for the holiday weekend