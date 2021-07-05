Omaha Police respond to ‘melee’ at Southside Terrace Apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fourth of July holiday is proving to be a chaotic one at an apartment complex in south Omaha, where police responded to four stabbings overnight.

The parking lot at Southside Terrace Apartments, at 29th and T streets, is calm now, but the wreckage of a burst overnight is still very much present.

6 News was there as a newer model Dodge Charger was towed from the scene. The car still had its temporary tags, but now had a busted back windshield and a partially broken front one to match. Officers at the scene placed more than 20 evidence markers, taping off the area as they piece together what one called a “melee” overnight.

At 3:49 a.m. police were called to the 33rd and Q street area, where they found a 44-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman who had been stabbed. The women said they were injured when a large fight broke out at the apartment complex. The women drove to 33rd and Q, where they called the police.

They were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center, where their injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

At 4:12 a.m., OPD officers responded to Nebraska Medicine for a 21-year-old woman who was beaten by multiple people at the apartment complex.

At 5:17 a.m., officers responded to 62nd and Oak, where they found another woman who had been stabbed. A witness had taken the 25-year-old victim from the South 29th and T area. Police took the woman to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A couple more victims were injured by pepper spray.

Police said they think all of the incidents are connected to the fight at the complex. While the damage is clear, the reasoning behind it is still a mystery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

