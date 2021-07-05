Advertisement

Omaha Police respond Monday to stabbings, shootings at 59th and Pinkney

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded Monday to an assault that injured four people at 59th and Pinkney streets.

According to a news release, at 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in progress at 59th and Pinkney streets. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot, and a 23-year-old man who had been shot and stabbed. They were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other men, ages 18 and 22, had been stabbed and were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.

The victims and witnesses told police that a “large fight” had broken out in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

