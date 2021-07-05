Omaha Police look for suspect in shooting at 49th at Fort

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a man Monday near 49th and Fort streets.

According to a news release, police responded at 12:53 a.m. to the 49th and Fort area for a reported shooting, but could not find a victim. Officers on the call learned of a shooting victim who had been driven by a private vehicle to Immanuel Hospital. The 20-year-old victim told officers that a group of teenagers had been fighting when shots were fired.

The victim realized he had been hit and was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, www.omahacrimes.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

