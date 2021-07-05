Omaha Police investigate 2 stabbings, disturbance at Southside Terrace

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating two stabbings overnight they say could be related to a disturbance at 29th and T streets.

Two people showed up at a convenience store at 33rd and Q after being stabbed elsewhere. The clerk at the shop called 911. As police were sorting out what happened, they learned about another possible stabbing victim who showed up at a house not far from 60th and Center.

Police are investigating whether the stabbings are linked to a scene overnight at Southside Terrace at 29th and T, where a disturbance occurred. It’s not far from where the stabbing victims showed up.

