Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate 2 stabbings, disturbance at Southside Terrace

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating two stabbings overnight they say could be related to a disturbance at 29th and T streets.

Two people showed up at a convenience store at 33rd and Q after being stabbed elsewhere. The clerk at the shop called 911. As police were sorting out what happened, they learned about another possible stabbing victim who showed up at a house not far from 60th and Center.

Police are investigating whether the stabbings are linked to a scene overnight at Southside Terrace at 29th and T, where a disturbance occurred. It’s not far from where the stabbing victims showed up.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Omaha Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old injured
OPD: Teen killed in overnight shooting, 4 injured
Lawmakers in Omaha metro repond to E-15 ruling
2 dead in parked vehicle at Pleasant Creek recreation area

Latest News

Omaha Police look for suspect in shooting at 49th at Fort
Police lights, crime tape
Omaha Police respond Monday to stabbings, shootings at 59th and Pinkney
The Omaha Police Department is investigating two stabbings overnight they say could be related...
Omaha Police investigate 2 stabbings, disturbance at Southside Terrace -6AM
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Starting the week on a hot note with a few rain chances